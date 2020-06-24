Caesars Entertainment (CZR -2.6% ) announces that everyone indoors at its properties will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

The updated mask policy became effective today and applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, guests and passersby in properties.

The company notes that scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person.

Previously, Caesars was following the Nevada Gaming Control Board regulation of requiring masks at table games.