Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY -3.1% ) has canceled a $1.2B investment for a combined-cycle plant in Mexico's Veracruz state because it cannot secure a supply of gas, the mayor of Tuxpan says.

The company is scrapping the project because in nine months it has not been able to reach a supply agreement with state utility CFE, the mayor says, adding that the project could be restarted if Iberdrola strikes a deal over natural gas supply with CFE or with Transcanada Corp. in the next 15 days.

The Tuxpan plant was part of a larger $5B Iberdrola investment that includes other co-generation plants and a solar park, according to the mayor.