Mnuchin may consider, but not planning, another tax delay

The tax filing deadline could be delayed again, this time to Sept. 15, Steven Mnuchin said during an interview at a Bloomberg virtual event.

"As of now, we're not intending on doing that, but it is something we may consider," he said.

The deadline has already been pushed to July 15 from its usual April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IRS has received 136.5M individual income tax returns as of June 12, which is down from 144M in the year-ago period.

