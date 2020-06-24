Acceleron Pharma (XLRN -5.5% ) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, PULSAR, evaluating sotatercept in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients. The data were presented virtually at the American Thoracic Society Conference.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) at day 168 compared to placebo.

Specifically, reductions in PVR in the 0.3 mg/kg and 0.7 mg/kg dose arms were 20.5% and 33.9%, respectively, versus 2.1% in the control arm.

Both dose groups also showed at least a 50-meter increase from baseline in the Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT), a key secondary endpoint.

An extension study is ongoing.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 4:15 pm ET.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.