U.S. RevPAR fell 60% in the U.S for the week ended on June 20, with occupancy down 42%.

Bank of America estimates the total revenue decline was down approximately 63% to 64% after factoring in the properties that are still closed.

RevPAR in the European Union was down 83% for the week and RevPAR fell 53% in China.

Hotel stocks: InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG), Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH).

Yesterday, Nomura turned bullish on Marriott and Hilton.