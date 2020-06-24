Sutter Rock Capital changed its name to SuRo Capital (SSSS +5.9% ) after receiving a complaint, alleging that the company infringed on Sutter Hill's federally registered service mark.

While SuRo continues to believe that Sutter Hill's complaint is "completely without merit," defending the case could have cost up to $1M and lasted more than a year, the company said.

As a result, SuRo's board decided it was in its stockholders' best interest to settle the case with Sutter Hill and to change its name.

"We do not believe this name change will have any impact on our goal of providing returns to stockholders," the company said.

See SSSS's returns vs. the financial sector median: