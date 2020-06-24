California AG Xavier Becerra will file a request for a preliminary injunction to force Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to classify their drivers as employees, per a new state law.

Uber, Lyft, Postmates (POSTM), DoorDash (DOORD), and Instacart (ICART) have committed more than $110M towards a ballot initiative that would keep their workers as independent contractors.

Becerra's injunction requests a July 23 hearing date.

Related: Earlier this year, Becerra and the attorneys of major cities filed suit to compel gig economy companies to treat workers as employees.