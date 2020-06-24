Energy (XLE -5.5% ) is today's worst performing sector, with oil prices (CL1:COM) plunging nearly 6% as crude inventories climbed to another record and rising coronavirus cases prompt more questions about efforts to restart global economies.

"If the pandemic triggers a second round of lockdowns, [oil] storage will struggle to accommodate the unused oil, and the gasoline uptick that we currently see will be scrapped if new travel restrictions are put in place," says Rystad Energy senior oil analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu.

U.S. crude stockpiles surged last week by 1.4M barrels, exceeding expectations for just a small rise, the Energy Information Administration reported, citing rising production.

Also, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its 2020 overall global growth forecast to -4.9% from -3.0% in April based in part on the idea that the COVID-19 downturn was worse than anticipated, adding to concerns about demand for oil.

Among noteworthy oil and gas moves: HAL -8.7% , SLB -8.4% , OXY -9.2% , OKE -8.5% , VLO -7.2% , XOM -4.6% , RDS.A -4.8% , BP -4.3% , COP -6.4% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO