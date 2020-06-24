Stocks tumbled today, ending off the lows of the session but unable to shake off the negative COVID-19 news.
The S&P fell 2.2%, the Dow slumped 2.5% and the Nadsaq ended off 1.5%.
California reported its biggest daily rise in new infections, more than 7K. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are introducing quarantines for travelers from states with high cases. Caesar’s (NASDAQ:CZR) announced masks would be mandatory indoors at its properties.
Apple, off 1.7%, said it will re-close seven stores in the Houston area.
That put pressure on the reopening trade. Airlines, cruise lines, casinos, restaurants and apparel stocks sank.
Winners from the news were a host of vaccine and drugmakers.
Energy was the weakest sector, falling 5%. Oil prices plunged 6% following disappointing inventory numbers and the IMF’s dour outlook on global growth.
Gold, which has been more likely to track equities than the traditional trade of inverse movement, backed off its attempt for $1,800/oz. Futures were off 0.25% at $1,777.50/oz.