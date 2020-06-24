Stocks tumbled today, ending off the lows of the session but unable to shake off the negative COVID-19 news.

The S&P fell 2.2% , the Dow slumped 2.5% and the Nadsaq ended off 1.5% .

California reported its biggest daily rise in new infections, more than 7K. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are introducing quarantines for travelers from states with high cases. Caesar’s (NASDAQ:CZR) announced masks would be mandatory indoors at its properties.

Apple, off 1.7% , said it will re-close seven stores in the Houston area.

That put pressure on the reopening trade. Airlines, cruise lines, casinos, restaurants and apparel stocks sank.

Winners from the news were a host of vaccine and drugmakers.

Energy was the weakest sector, falling 5% . Oil prices plunged 6% following disappointing inventory numbers and the IMF’s dour outlook on global growth.