FCA secures €6.3B credit facility to fuel up Italy's auto industry
Jun. 24, 2020 4:26 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- To provide financial assistance to the transformation of Italy’s automotive sector, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -4.5%) subsidiary FCA entered into a 3-year €6.3B credit facility with Intesa Sanpaolo.
- The proceeds will be used to provide liquidity to FCA’s business and to its suppliers to help restart the industrial production in Italy after COVID-19 meltdown.
- FCA Italian companies have already started production of the all-new Fiat 500 electric in Turin and the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass plug-in hybrids in Melfi.
- The principal production launches will be phased over 2020 and 2021, with all launches completed by 2022.