FCA secures €6.3B credit facility to fuel up Italy's auto industry

Jun. 24, 2020 4:26 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • To provide financial assistance to the transformation of Italy’s automotive sector, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -4.5%) subsidiary FCA entered into a 3-year €6.3B credit facility with Intesa Sanpaolo.
  • The proceeds will be used to provide liquidity to FCA’s business and to its suppliers to help restart the industrial production in Italy after COVID-19 meltdown.
  • FCA Italian companies have already started production of the all-new Fiat 500 electric in Turin and the Jeep Renegade and Jeep Compass plug-in hybrids in Melfi.
  • The principal production launches will be phased over 2020 and 2021, with all launches completed by 2022.
