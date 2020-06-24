KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reports a "steady and significant improvement" improvement in order trends beginning in May and accelerating in the first three weeks of June.

In June-to-date, "we have achieved a modestly positive year-over-year comparison, as orders have returned to more normalized levels,” Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Mezger said.

KBH rises 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Fiscal Q2 EPS of 55 cents falls short of the average analyst estimate of 56 cents and compares with 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended May 31, 2020 was $910M, missing the consensus of $1.08B and down from $1.02B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net orders of 1,758 vs. consensus of 2,754 and 4,064 in year-ago quarter; net order value of $688.4M vs. consensus of $1.09B and $1.53B in Q2 2019.

Q2 homes delivered were 2,499 vs. 2,768 a year earlier; average selling price was $364,100 vs. $367,700.

Cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders increased to 43% for the quarter from 15%.

Will reinstate guidance and provide outlook for Q3 2020 and full year on its conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

