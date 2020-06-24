UniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) inks an agreement with CSL Limited (OTCPK:CMXHF) unit CSL Behring granting the latter global rights to gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Under the terms of the deal, QURE will receive $450M in upfront cash, up to $1.6B in milestones and tiered double-digit (up to low-twenties) royalties on net sales.

QURE will be responsible for completing the ongoing HOPE-B study, manufacturing process validation and product supply until manufacturing can be transferred to Behring.

Behring will reimburse QURE for clinical development and regulatory activities performed under the contract but will be responsible for regulatory filings and, of course, commercialization.