NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) to offer shares in an underwritten public offering, and underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares offered.

Price and number of shares have yet to be decided

The company plans to use the proceeds for clinical development, manufacturing, working capital, capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

As part of the offering, Patrick Soon-Shiong, the company's Chairman, CEO and principal stockholder, has indicated to buy up to $50M in shares at “market value.”

Form 424B5