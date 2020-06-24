Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) names William Greenberg president and CEO and Matthew Koeppen chief investment officer, effective today.

Thomas Siering will no longer serve as president and CEO; he'll remain as a non-independent director until the next annual meeting.

Greenberg has served as vice president and co-chief investment officer of TWO since January and previously served as co-deputy chief investment officer from June 2018. Before joining the company in 2012, he was a managing director at UBS.

Koeppen served as vice president and co-chief investment officer since January, with primary responsibility for the investment and hedging strategy of the company’s portfolio of conventional MSR and securities. He joined the company in 2010 after his tenure at Black River Asset Management, a division of Cargill.

