Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) has partnered multi-lender technology platform ChargeAfter, for allowing retailers to add 'Preferred Lease' as the lease-to-own option to the latter's leading consumer point of sale financing solution. It enhances customer flexibility for buying/leasing retail items.

Inclusion of this feature will enable offer diversification for consumers and assist merchants in increasing conversation rate to paying customers from shoppers.

Increasing revenue opportunity, new retail partners, faster implementation time and reduction in integration costs are some of the benefits as RCII grows with the Preferred Lease business.