Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and CardWorks mutually agree to end their merger agreement after considering the impacts of COVID-19 on the global markets and the economy.

Neither company will incur any termination or break-up fees.

"Given the unprecedented economic and market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 global pandemic, Don Berman and I, along with our boards of directors, believe it is in the best interests of our customers and stakeholders to terminate the agreement," said Ally Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown.

Ally agreed in February to acquire privately held CardWorks in a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$2.65B, before the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy.