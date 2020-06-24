Following up on its first announcement in February, Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announces final results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, WILLOW, evaluating brensocatib (INS1007) in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, a chronic respiratory disorder characterized by irreversibly and abnormally dilated airways, persistent cough, excessive sputum and recurrent pulmonary infections. The data were presented virtually at the American Thoracic Society Conference.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in time to first pulmonary exacerbation over the 24-week treatment period compared to placebo.

The risk of exacerbation at any time during the trial was reduced 42% in the 10 mg arm and 38% in the 25 mg arm compared to control.

Phase 3 studies are next up, expected to launch in H2.

Brensocatib is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of an enzyme called dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1) that plays an essential role in activating a type of white blood cell called neutrophils which accumulate in the airways in chronic inflammatory lung diseases damaging lung tissue.