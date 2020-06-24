Raymond James Financial's (NYSE:RJF) client assets under administration of $858.2B in May rose 9% Y/Y and 4% M/M.

Financial AUM of $143.6B increased 5% Y/Y and M/M.

The rise in client assets results from equity markets appreciation and the net addition of Private Client Group financial advisers.

Net loans at Raymond James Bank of $21.4B increased 5% Y/Y and fell 1% M/M; the bank's net interest margin has been negatively affected by asset mix and the continued decline in LIBOR since April.

Clients' domestic cash sweep balances of $51.5B rose 33% Y/Y and essentially unchanged M/M.

Follows April's client AUM 7% M/M increase.