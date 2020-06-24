Mastercard's improving trend continues in June
Jun. 24, 2020 5:01 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)MABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) switched volume continues to improve since the week ending May 28, with U.S. switched volume increasing 5% in the week ended June 21, up from +3% in the week ended June 14, and -1% for the week ended June 7.
- At its worst, U.S. switched volume fell 6% in each of the weeks ended May 7 and May 14.
- Total switched volume fell 1% during the week ending June 21, still a dramatic improvement from 12% declines in the weeks ended May 7 and May 14.
- "We continue to see a greater improvement in card present growth rates in particular, including continued improvement in discretionary categories such as clothing, gas, home improvement, restaurants, auto and domestic travel. Card not present growth rates remain healthy," the company said.
- Cross-border volume has improved modestly, mostly from an increase in intra-Europe travel, but still remains low.
- Expects its services growth will continue to outperform its core products and deliver positive growth in Q2 due to strong demand for Data & Analytics and Cyber solutions.
- Previously: Mastercard sees improving trend in May (June 9)