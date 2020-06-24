California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +15% after-hours following a Reuters report that last week it paid interest due on an unsecured 2024 bond.

The semi-annual coupon payment on the $2.25B senior note was due on May 15.

The company, which had ~$4.9B in long-term debt at the end of 2019, earlier this month entered forbearance agreements with lenders after missing another interest payment.

California Resources has been the subject of bankruptcy speculation and said last month that it might not be able to continue operations without a debt restructuring.