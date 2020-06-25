Americans turn to credit card rewards during pandemic: PayPal research

Americans are tapping credit card rewards during the COVID-19 crisis, with some using them to buy essential items like groceries, according to PayPal's research.

44% of American credit card holders said they are more likely to spend their rewards during the pandemic.

29% are using reward balances as a way to stretch budgets.

However, 39% of credit card rewards holders were unaware of their reward balances.

“With travel and luxury items still less of a priority for many right now, our research shows that people are instead tapping into their rewards balances to support small businesses in their community and to give back to causes,” said PayPal VP, Consumer Marketing Jill Cress.

At the end of April, the items the respondents claim they were most likely to purchase using rewards include: Toilet paper (25%), cleaning products (25%), drinking water (22%), and hygiene products (20%).