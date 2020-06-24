BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is up 3.8% postmarket in the aftermath of its Q1 earnings, where it surprised with a non-GAAP profit.

Its QNX platform faced headwinds in auto and embedded sectors, "but we are starting to see signs of a recovery," Chairman/CEO John Chen says. "On the enterprise front, we saw good demand from customers who recognized the necessity for BlackBerry's security, business continuity, and productivity solutions in an increasingly remote working environment."

Revenues fell nearly 20% to $214M; recurring software product revenue was over 90%. Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 71% from 75%.

Operating earnings fell to $3M from $5M (GAAP operating loss swelled to $645M from a year-ago loss of $36M).

The GAAP net loss includes $594M in one-time goodwill impairment tied to the BlackBerry Spark unit.

Liquidity as of May 31 was $955M; net cash used in operations was $31M.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's not providing a fiscal 2021 outlook.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

