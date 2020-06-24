KKR (NYSE:KKR) has attained 80% of its $12.5B target within seven months of the the fund's official launch, putting it on track to amass the largest buyout fund ever put together by a U.S. private equity firm in the region, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Plans to close first round by end of the month.

At its full size, the fund would exceed $10.6B raised by Hillhouse Capital Group for Asia in 2018.

Already, KKR has announced more than $3.3B acquisitions this year, including a $1.5B stake in Reliance Industries' digital platform business, a $650M investment in a Vietnamese real estate developer, and a $1.1B stake in Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s domestic wealth management unit.

KKR's fundraising is all the more impressive considering that purely Asia-focused funds were 45% below the previous five-year average in 2019, a figure from a Bain & Co. report.

Larger funds with a long track record such as KKR are benefiting from the pandemic turmoil, as they're better able to deal with a decline in the flow of cash sparked by the trade war and COVID-19 outbreak.