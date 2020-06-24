AT&T (NYSE:T) has used proceeds from a bond offering to pay down $1B in term loans early, and issued notice for redemptions of several other notes.

It closed a sale of $1.05B in 3.75% global notes due 2050, according to a new SEC filing.

Those proceeds will be used to prepay (on June 26) the $500M outstanding under a Tranche C Term Loan, and terminate that BofA loan; and to prepay (on June 25) $500M outstanding under a term loan with Bank of Communications, and terminate that loan.

It's issued notices for full redemption of all the outstanding principal amount of six series of bonds totaling approximately $4.3B as well.