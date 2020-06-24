Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) is up 4.4% after hours following news it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

It's moving in to replace TopBuild (NYSE:BLD), which is moving up into the MidCap 400 to replace Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD), which is set to be acquired by Apollo Global Management. TopBuild is down 2.7% postmarket.

Elsewhere, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is up 5.4% on its own move into the SmallCap 600; it's there to replace Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG), considered no longer representative of the small-cap market space. BGG is up 1.5% postmarket.

All moves are effective before the open of trading on Tuesday (June 30).