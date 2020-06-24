Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) lifts force majeure it had declared on contracts and revised FY 2020 production guidance, as its South African mines returned to 85% capacity following a virus-inspired lockdown.

The miner now sees refined production for the full year ended June 30 at 2.77M-2.795M oz. compared to April guidance of 2.6M-2.9M oz., saying its ramp-up of production has surpassed initial expectations.

Implats also says it will bring forward annual acid plant maintenance scheduled for July, which it expects will result in greater than usual alignment of processing and mining capacity in Q1 2021.

South Africa, the world's top platinum producer, saw mining production fall sharply starting in March, when mines were forced to shut temporarily.

