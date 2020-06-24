General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it will lay off the third shift at its SUV plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., leading to the dismissal of 680 workers, citing COVID-19's impact on market demand.

The plant employed three shifts prior to closing in mid-March as the coronavirus began its spread, with the third shift originally scheduled to return on June 21.

Operating on one fewer shift "allows the plant to maintain stable production, protect the value of our brands in any sales environment, and to provide the smallest impact to plant employment going forward," the company says.

Spring Hill so far is the only GM plant to see an impact from the virus causing demand to dwindle; the company is trying to get back up to full production across its plants by the end of June after restarting them in mid-May following an eight-week shutdown.