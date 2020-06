Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has asked for bids by July 1 for properties it is selling in Wyoming and Colorado, Wyoming's Gov. Gordon says.

Occidental is the largest private landowner in Wyoming and is mainly focused on development in the Powder River Basin, property it acquired last year with the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum; at one point, the company hoped to fetch as much as $700M in a sale.

A sale would reduce the ~$40B debt load that Occidental took on with the Anadarko purchase.