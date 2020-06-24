Disney (NYSE:DIS) says it is delaying the planned July 17 reopening of California's Disneyland resort, after state officials indicated they were not planning to issue guidelines to reopen theme parks until after July 4.

The park closed on March 14 and the reopening requires government approval, and it is not known when it will restart.

Disney also says it is still negotiating agreements with employee unions, some of which have raised safety concerns about the reopenings.

The decision to delay the reopening of one park likely will embolden workers at Walt Disney World in Florida who want to postpone their return; the company has lost billions of dollars in revenue from the park closures.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Disneyland is set to welcome guests again starting July 1, and Disneyland Paris launches a phased reopening on July 15; parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong already have restarted operations.