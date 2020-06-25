In an SEC filing, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) says it's looking to use an extension to file the annual report for its 401(k) plan on form 11-K, and an update to its risk factors details store opening progress.

COVID-19 has caused "significant disruption," and the company says it anticipates it will file the 11-K no later than July 31.

Meanwhile, in updating risk factors tied to the pandemic (originally disclosed on April 8), the company says that currently about 90% of its stores are open to the public "and we are generally on track to have our full fleet open by the end of June," though many are functioning at reduced operations.

"Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, we are continuing to assess the situation, including government-imposed restrictions, market by market," the company says.