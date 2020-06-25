SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) founder Masayoshi Son says he's left the board of China's Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), coinciding with Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma exiting SoftBank's board.

That doesn't signify any disagreement between them, Son says, characterizing his move as "graduating" from his most successful investment (now worth about $600B).

In the rest of his annual presentation to investors, Son expressed confidence, saying the market is underestimating SoftBank's potential and that its shareholder value is closer to $218B (vs. market capitalization of about $101B).

The company's newest move, a near-$20B sale of its T-Mobile stake, means SoftBank has completed 80% of an envisioned ¥4.5T shedding of assets.