American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has priced its upsized $2.5B (from $1.5B) aggregate principal amount of its 11.75% senior secured notes due 2025 at a price equal to 99% of their face value.

Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the American Airlines Group.

The Company has withdrawn its previously announced $500M term loan facility due to increased demand from investors in the offering of the Notes.

Closing date is June 30.

Net proceeds will be used to refinance its delayed draw term loan facility which the Company and the guarantor entered into on March 18, 2020 and balance for general corporate purposes and to enhance the liquidity position.

AAL -1.38% after hours to $12.86

