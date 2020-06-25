CEC Entertainment (CEC), the parent of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, has filed for Chapter 11 after the coronavirus pandemic closed its locations and kept families at home.

The current crisis was described as the "most challenging" in the company's history and it intends to use the bankruptcy process to continue talks with stakeholders and landlords to restructure its balance sheet.

CEC Entertainment, which was taken private by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in 2014, announced plans to go public last year, though the proposal was eventually terminated after its reverse merger with Leo Holdings collapsed.