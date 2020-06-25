Resurgence in virus case rattle markets

Most Asian markets extend losses on the second day as U.S. closed sharply lower following a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The resurgence in cases has propelled many corporates to delay opening their stores/resort or re-closing their stores.

Adding to the concern is the U.S. China trade deal and U.S. weighing fresh tariff charges from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K.

U.S. Futures are also trading lower in anticipation of more virus cases going forward. S&P 500 -0.69% . Nasdaq -0.37% .