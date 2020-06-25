Singapore has given local telcos final approval to start building two 5G networks as it aims to have full islandwide coverage by 2025.

Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei lost out to Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) to build the main next-generation networks, but may be involved in the broader ecosystem at a reduced capacity.

The U.S. has urged its allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks, accusing the tech firm of being backed by the Chinese military and including security vulnerabilities in its hardware that could be used for espionage by Beijing.