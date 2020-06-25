Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is temporarily closing seven stores around Houston, Texas as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

It follows the closure last week of nearly a dozen Apple Stores across Florida, North and South Carolina, and Arizona (Apple has 271 U.S. locations).

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.

Apple Stores tend to be located in important shopping centers and malls, which may be a good indicator of how smoothly retail operations are reopening in the U.S.