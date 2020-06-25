AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and other major exhibitors are counting on Mulan to get moviegoers back into seats.

While film was slated to be first from a major studio to hit theaters since the coronavirus pandemic, Disney (NYSE:DIS) is now considering postponing the July 24 release as the "theatrical landscape continues to be unpredictable," WSJ reports.

The Mouse House has already skipped theatrical releases by offering new movies on its Disney+ streaming service, but a similar move for Mulan would likely deprive the company of hundreds of millions of dollars in box-office grosses.

