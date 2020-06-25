It's a significant development in the years-long battle between Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and media companies.

"Today, we are announcing a licensing program to pay publishers for high-quality content for a news experience launching later this year," Brad Bender, Google's VP of News, wrote in a blogpost. "To start, we have signed partnerships with local and national publications in Germany, Australia and Brazil."

"This program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience that lets people go deeper into more complex stories, stay informed and be exposed to a world of different issues and interests."

"We have been actively working with our publisher partners on this new product which will launch first on Google News and Discover. Where available, Google will also offer to pay for free access for users to read paywalled articles on a publisher’s site."