Ford (NYSE:F) is taking off the wraps of its 2021 F-150 tonight and the stakes couldn't be higher.

Traditional and hybrid versions of the pickup are scheduled to be unveiled and the all-electric version is seen coming sometime in the next two years - in line or slightly later than new electric pickups from GM (NYSE:GM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Rivian and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Reports suggest the new F-Series will feature a lay-flat "sleeper seat" that mimics a first-class airline experience, Sync 4 infotainment with over-the-air update capabilities and a larger touch screen.

Putting it in perspective: Almost 900K F-Series pickups sold last year to generate about $42B in revenue, ranking near the iPhone among the biggest U.S. consumer products. On its own, F-Series is larger than McDonald's, Nike, Coca-Cola and Starbucks, and supports roughly half a million jobs.

"Stock performance over five years has been miserable, setting the stage for a rebound if current Ford management can optimize F150's cash and profit producing potential," writes Doron Levin in a Seeking Alpha article published before the launch.