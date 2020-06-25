German payments company Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) has filed for insolvency proceedings, a week after auditors found a €1.9B hole in its balance sheet (the company later said the money probably didn't exist).

Shares were suspended from trading before the announcement, but have fallen nearly 90% , wiping out almost $12B of market value since the disclosure last week.

Wirecard management cited "over-indebtedness" as the reason behind the decision to seek court protection in Munich and is considering whether the proceedings should also be applied to subsidiaries.