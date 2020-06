Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) to sell $100M of shares at $25/ADS via a private placement to General Atlantic.

This fund raise could boost to $200M, through a warrant granted with a term of 18 months for a further $100M in Chi-Med shares exercisable at a price equivalent to $30/ADS, a 32.5% premium to the 30-day average.

Proceeds will be used to fund ongoing research and clinical development and support the further growth of its commercialization capabilities both in China and globally.