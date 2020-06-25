Futures pare losses after Wednesday's sharp selloff

Fears over a second wave shook investors on Wednesday as a rise in new coronavirus cases left businesses struggling to decide whether they should open, close or find a compromise (Apple is shutting more stores and the Disneyland postponed its reopening).

In the red for most of the night, S&P 500 futures have pared most of their losses to trade near the starting line ahead of some important economic data.

Weekly jobless claims are expected to have declined to 1.3M in the week ending June 20 (from 1.508M), overall orders for durable goods are seen rebounding 10.6% in May, while the final GDP reading for Q1 probably decreased at a 5.0% annualized rate.

On the earnings front, Nike is seen posting a fall in Q4 revenue after the bell, as stores were shut and its wholesale business came to a standstill due to COVID-19.