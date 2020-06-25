Lemonade (LMND) commences initial public offering of 11M shares, expected to be priced between $23.00 and $26.00 per share.

The company may grant underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.65M shares

The shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LMND.”

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen are acting as the managing bookrunners for the offering. Barclays is acting as a bookrunner. JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and LionTree are acting as co-managers for the offering.