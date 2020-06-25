Following in the same path as Caesars, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) announces a mandatory mask policy for all guests and visitors inside public spaces at every MGM Resorts property in the U.S.

The company previously required all employees to wear masks, while guest and visitor mask requirements were based on local regulations.

The mask policy is based on scientific evidence that strongly indicates that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person.

MGM -2.24% premarket to $16.55 vs. the 52-week range of $5.90-34.34.

Source: Press Release