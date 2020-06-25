Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) prices $341.7M of mortgage-backed notes in a residential whole loan securitizationwith a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.9% per year.

"This is the company's second securitization, enabling us to finance these residential whole loan assets with longer-term fixed rate financing at attractive levels," said CEO Jennifer Murphy.

All of the Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, are anticipated to have a final payment date in March 2055.

They'll be issued in a private placement to qualified investors; closing expected on or about June 29, 2020.

The anticipated S&P rating for the Class A-1A Notes and the Class A-1B Notes is AAA(sf).

The mREIT completed its first securitization, comprised of $919M of mortgage-backed notes, just over a year ago.