Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports same-restaurant sales fell 47.7% in FQ4, including a 39.2% drop for Olive Garden and 45.3% decline for LongHorn Steakhouse.

Profit was down 71.3% for the Olive Garden business during the quarter and 88.3% for the LongHorn Steakhouse.

For the current quarter, Darden says QTD same-restaurant sales are down 33.2% on an improving weekly trend. Olive Garden QTD same-restaurant sales are off 31.3%.

Darden says it generated positive operating cash flow for the week ending June 21. The outlook for FQ1 is for sales of approximately 70% of prior year's level and EBITDA of at least $75M. Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations is seen being greater than or equal to $0.00. With over $750M of cash on hand as of June 22 and access to its $750M credit facility, the company has access to over $1.5B of liquidity.

Shares of Darden are down 1.29% in premarket trading to $69.90 and are down 4.90% for the last week.

