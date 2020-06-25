Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) amends and extends its existing $350M facility, based on the securitization of its accounts receivable. The maturity of the facility was extended to June 2023.

Additionally, the Company’s $1B private placement shelf facilities was also amended and extended; these shelf facilities are uncommitted and will allow the Company to issue senior promissory notes at fixed-rate terms during a three-year period through June 2023.

The amendment to these facilities includes the temporary amendment of covenant calculation to reflect Net Debt instead of Gross Debt, as well as an increase in the maximum leverage allowed under the covenant.