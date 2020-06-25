Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares gain 3.1% pre-market after fiscal Q3 results beat on the top and bottom lines.

Consulting revenue dropped 4% Y/Y to $6B, with 3 percentage points coming from a reduction in reimbursable travel costs.

Outsourcing revenue grew 3% to $5B.

New bookings were up 4% Y/Y to $11B.

Gross margin was 32.1%, compared to the 31.8% from last year's quarter.

Operating cash flow totaled $2.74B with FCF of $2.59B.

Accenture's cash balance was $6.4B at the end of the quarter.

For Q4, Accenture sees revenue of $10.6-11B compared to the $10.92B consensus.

ACN updates its FY20 outlook to 3.5-4.5% revenue growth in local currency (was: 3-6%) and EPS of $7.57-7.70 (was: $7.40-7.70; consensus: $7.58) with FCF of $5.8-6.3B (was: $5.5-6B).

