Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) rises 3.2% in premarket trade as it prepares for the second glide flight of SpaceShip Two, set to launch from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The window for the test flight opens today, while weather appears favorable through the end of the week.

What's being tested? The team will be able to evaluate systems and vehicle performance in advance of rocket-powered space flights from the company's new operating base in New Mexico. It will also continue to check vehicle systems and operational procedures at Spaceport America, pilot proficiency training and review new glide flight test points.