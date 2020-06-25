Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) announces a new investigator-sponsored triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) study to be managed by Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.

The Phase 2 trial, known as IRENE will enroll 25 patients and will investigate the use of pelareorep in combination with Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

The co-primary endpoints of the study are safety and objective response rate. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, overall survival, and duration of response.

Exploratory endpoints include peripheral T cell clonality and pre- vs. post-treatment change in tumor PD-L1 expression.